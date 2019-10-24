Pokemon Sword and Shield Commercial Shows Off Pokemon’s Evolution

A new Pokemon Sword and Shield commercial takes a look back at how the Pokemon games have graphically evolved over the years. Released earlier today, the commercial shows various Pokemon as they appeared in their first game, appearing first as 2D pixelated characters and then slowly becoming more and more detailed as players turn on some of Nintendo’s various handheld consoles released over the years. As the Pokemon race through their respective regions towards a group of Pokemon players, the handheld consoles transform into Nintendo Switch devices and the Pokemon are transformed into new 3D models.

The commercial emphasizes the new era that Pokemon Sword and Shield is ushering in, as the games are the first main series Pokemon games to be released on a household console as opposed to a handheld console. The Nintendo Switch is obviously much more powerful than a Nintendo 3DS, and players can expect a much different Pokemon experience with the new game.



Surprisingly, the commercial didn’t really focus much on any of the new Pokemon of the Galar region, or on the new Dynamax mechanic that causes Pokemon to grow to enormous sizes. However, the commercial seemingly confirmed some new Pokemon that would appear in the games, such as Pyukumuku and Hawlucha. Pokemon Sword and Shield is notably the first game where not every Pokemon will be compatible with the game. Some Pokemon won’t be able to be transferred into Pokemon Sword and Shield from past games.

With just over three weeks until the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, we’ll obviously be getting a lot more information about the games soon. With new Pokemon and a new region to explore, Pokemon fans have a lot to look forward to this fall!

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.