Pokemon Sword and Shield Will Launch With Gigantamax Event, First Online Competition Announced

Pokemon Sword and Shield will kick off with a special event that will make it easier to get Gigantamax Pokemon. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced that trainers who play Pokemon Sword and Shield between the games’ launch on November 15th through early January 2020 will have an increased likelihood of encountering a Gigantamax Butterfree in Max Raid Battles. Gigantamaxing is a variant version of Dynamaxing, a new mechanic for Pokemon Sword and Shield that increases a Pokemon’s size and enables them to use more powerful Pokemon moves. Some Pokemon species can also Gigantamax, which increases their size, changes their form, and gives them access to a special G-Max move. Not every Pokemon in a species can Gigantamax, so this event will make these usually rare Pokemon much easier to find.

Additionally, Pokemon Sword players will also have access to Max Raid Battles featuring Gigantamax Drednaw, while Pokemon Sword players will have access to Max Raid Battles featuring Gigantamax Corviknight. Players will need to connect to the Internet to participate in these Max Raid Battles. The Pokemon Company hinted that Pokemon Sword and Shield will rotate Gigantamax Raids, much like Pokemon Go rotates its Raid Bosses over time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Company also announced its first online competition for Pokemon Sword and Shield – Galar beginnings. This is a Single Battle competition that uses only Pokemon obtained in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players can register three to six of their Pokemon to their Battle Team between November 15th and December 5th. The actual competition will take place between December 6th and December 8th, with rankings announced later in the month.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 15th.