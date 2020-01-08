Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Is Apparently Nothing More Than a Glitch

Pokemon Sword and Shield hit Nintendo Switch back in November, but players are still discovering new things about the pair of exclusives, or so they thought they were. Earlier this month, Pokemon Sword and Shield players thought they discovered a mole on Leon’s Neck, the champ of the Galar region and a major character in the game’s story. Not that exciting right? Well, the post went viral and started a big conversation in the Pokemon Sword and Shield community.

Following up this discovery, another fan noticed that Leon’s mole doesn’t always appear on his neck, which, naturally, added to the mystery. The fan used multiple different frames of the game to back this claim up. This caused even more chatter. As you will know, Pokemon and small mysterious details often go together, however, this one seemed pretty odd at the time.

That said, another fan jumped into the conversation and pointed out that the supposed mole must be nothing more than a glitch. Why? Because it’s not on Leon’s neck in the original models of the game. In other words… case closed.

