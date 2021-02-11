Pokemon Announces Singing Pikachu Giveaway to Celebrate Post Malone Concert

✖

The Pokemon Company will distribute a special Singing Pikachu to celebrate its upcoming musical collaborations. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced it would distribute a Pikachu that knows the move Sing in the days leading up to a planned virtual concert headlined by Post Malone to celebrate the Pokemon franchise's 25th anniversary. Starting on February 25th, players will be able to enter a passcode to obtain a Singing Pikachu in Pokemon Sword and Shield via those games' Mystery Gift function. In addition to Sing, the Pikachu will also know the moves Encore, Celebrate, and Electro Ball. Additionally, the Singing Pikachu will also come holding a Light Ball and have a Souvenir Ribbon. The passcode will appear on Pokemon's webpage.

Pikachu and Post Malone seem like an odd pair, but Malone is a self-proclaimed Pokemon fan who, according to a recent Billboard interview, still has a working Game Boy Color to play older Pokemon games. Malone was also less than a year old when the first Pokemon games were released in Japan, which speaks volumes to the longevity of the franchise and its cross-generation appeal. Fans can watch the Post Malone concert at 7 PM on February 27th on Pokemon's website.

Pokemon Week will be a major week for the Pokemon franchise, with various announcements and surprises planned. In addition to the Post Malone concert, the week will also feature a major ticketed Pokemon Go event, and more announcements about the future of the Pokemon franchise will be made throughout that week. The Pokemon TCG is also getting in on the action with the release of its "Shining Fates" expansion on February 19th. The demand for "Shining Fates" and other Pokemon cards are so great, the Pokemon Company recently announced it was re-printing multiple expansions to keep up. While not confirmed, it's widely expected that The Pokemon Company will also announce new main series Pokemon games on February 27th, likely remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl.