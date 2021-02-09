Pokemon Go Reveals New Details About Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Event

Pokemon Go has provided new details about its upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, including details on how to obtain a Shiny Ditto and more. The upcoming ticketed event will take place in less than 2 weeks, and Pokemon Go has provided some additional details about how the event will go down. The event will feature a total of 10 Collection Challenges, as well as a new Masterwork Research that culminates in an encounter with Shiny Mew. Like last summer's Pokemon Go Fest, Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto will also have themed hour blocks during which different Pokemon will appear. These hour blocks correspond to different locations in the Kanto location and will also correspond with some of the Collection Challenges. Pokemon Go also announced that the event will have music curated by Pokemon composer Junichi Musada that's based on the original Pokemon soundtrack.

You can find more details about Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto in our previous coverage of the event. Here's all the new information you need to know about the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event:

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto - Special Research Details

The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event will feature a new Special Research storyline focused on learning more about Pokemon from the Kanto region and brushing up on trainer skills. The storyline will culminate with a Shiny Ditto encounter, the first time that Pokemon has appeared in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto - Masterwork Research Details

Completing the Special Research will also unlock a new Masterwork Research quest. This is a new kind of Research quest with much more difficult challenges. Milestones needed to complete the Masterwork Research includes obtaining the platinum Kanto medal, reaching Level 40, catching 30 Pokemon of each type, spin 151 unique PokeStops, and walking 151 kilometers. Completing the Masterwork Research will result in a Shiny Mew encounter.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto - Collection Challenge Details

The upcoming event will feature 10 different Collection Challenges. Five of the challenges will be based on finding and collecting Pokemon in different ways, while the remainder is focused on the 5 different hour block themes during the event. Hatching Pokemon and catching Shadow Pokemon will not count towards the completion of these Collection Challenges.

The full list of Collection Challenges can be found below:

Red (Trade) or Red (Incense)

Green (Trade) or Green (Incense)

Raid

Research

Evolve

Pallet Town

Pewter City

Cerulean City

Fuchsia City

Pokemon League

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto - Event Schedule

Each hour will have a different theme, save for the last two hours of the event. This will impact the spawn rates of certain Pokemon that are needed to complete the Collection Challenges listed above. The full schedule can be found below: