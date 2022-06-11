Pokemon Sword and Shield Gives Away Two Pokemon for Today Only

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield is giving away a pair of special Pokemon in celebration of some current competitive events. Today, The Pokemon Company announced two giveaways tied to the currently running Pokemon Japan Championships and Pokemon Trainer Cup Tournaments. Players can receive a special Grimmsnarl with the code K0REACHAMP10N21, and they can receive a code for a special Sableye with the code 21JAPANCHAMP10N. Both codes are only valid until tomorrow at 10:59 AM ET. Players can receive the Pokemon by using Pokemon Sword and Shield's Mystery Gift function.

The Grimmsnarl and Sableye are based off of the signature Pokemon used by last year's Trainer Cup's Champion and Japan VGC Champion. The Grimmsnarl comes with an Eject Button and knows the moves Spirit Break, Scary Face, Trick, and Taunt, while Sableye knows the moves Fake Out, Quash, Foul Play, and Trick. The champions of this weekend's events (along with other high-placing competitors) will move on to the World Championships, which will take place in London this August. The World Championships will be the first Pokemon World Championships to take place in-person in three years.

These will likely be some of the last Pokemon distributed for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The games have been used in competitive play since 2019, but will almost certainly be replaced by Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a pair of Pokemon games set to be released later this year. The games will be "traditional" Pokemon games, but will be the first to be open world and will incorporate the new Pokemon seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, along with many new species.

Be sure to collect both Pokemon today, as they will only be available for about 24 more hours.