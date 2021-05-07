Pokemon Sword and Shield Player's Adorable Pikachu Encounter Ends With Terrifying Luck

A viral Pokemon Sword and Shield video shows one player's goofy antics go from hilarious to horrifying to exceptional in 20 seconds. A video posted earlier today by the Twitter user @XdoreamuX is a 20-second clip of pure chaos and confusion that features everything from an adorable Pikachu and Yamper to a Shiny Grimmsnarl. The clip opens with a player character in the Wild Area calling out to a Yamper and a Pikachu during a thunderstorm. The player then shows off his pose move to the Pokemon as the Pokemon adorably watch right next to them. Suddenly, a Grimmsnarl charges in from off-screen and runs into the player, triggering a battle encounter. However - the Grimmsnarl is revealed to be a Shiny Grimmsnarl, a potential 1 in 4000 encounter depending on the player's status and items.

In just 11 hours, the post picked up over 25,000 retweets, with many fans commenting on the frankly chaotic and unbelievable turn of events. @XdoreamuX even made fan art of the encounter, capturing all of the zaniness in a single image.

For the record, @XdoreamuX managed to capture the Shiny Grimmsnarl and add the Shiny Pokemon to his team. According to a subsequent Twitter post, they captured it with one critical throw, meaning they didn't experience any sort of Shiny heartbreak like some Pokemon Sword and Shield users.

