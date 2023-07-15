Pokemon TCG Brings Back Classic Holofoil for Scarlet & Violet - 151 Set

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is going old school for this year's special set. This week, PokeBeach revealed that the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 set would feature holofoil Energy cards made using the classic "galaxy holofoil" that was used in early card sets. This particular holofoil design was last used for non-promo cards back in 2011, although the Pokemon Trading Card Game has periodically used the holofoil type on promo cards since. It's unclear if the holofoil energy will appear in every pack or if they'll take up one of the three holofoil slots in a booster pack or if they'll be some sort of other distribution system.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 is a special collection that pays tribute to the original 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region. The new set is a nostalgic look back on the original Pokemon, including Kadabra, who is appearing in its first Pokemon card set in nearly 20 years. The set features 151 Pokemon cards, each with new illustrations. Players will have the opportunity to relive the early days of Pokemon by collecting, training, and battling with fan-favorite Pokemon such as Pikachu, Charizard, Mewtwo, and many others.

Unlike normal Pokemon card sets, fans won't be able to purchase the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 cards in individual Booster packs. Instead the cards will only be available in boxed sets, Elite Trainer Boxes, and tins, along with an Ultimate Premium Collection. Notably, the cards will also be numbered based on their National Pokedex number, which is a bit of a deviation from the current numbering system, which groups cards together by their energy type. This is the "special" Pokemon Trading Card Game card set for the year and it almost certainly will be highly sought after with fans.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet -151 will be released in the US and internationally starting on September 22nd.