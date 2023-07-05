Pokemon Launches Official Forums and Then Locks Them Within 24 Hours

Pokemon has official forums and it has led to some...interesting discussions. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company officially launched new forums after a soft launch in June. While the forums appear to be moderated by official TPCi employees, it wasn't long until folks realized just how weird a forum for a franchise that caters primarily to pre-teens could be. Within hours of The Pokemon Company's official post celebrating the opening of the forums, people were posting about everything ranging from criticisms of various Pokemon personalities to which Pokemon they were most attracted to. You can check out some of the weirder posts down below:

**Sips Drink**



Official Pokémon Community Forums just dropped. pic.twitter.com/hbbo8dzYVJ — Out of Context Pokemon ∞ (@OoCPokemon) July 5, 2023

huge fan of the pokemon forums pic.twitter.com/KAj6w4AOFB — masked (@mask3dwasst0len) July 5, 2023

The Official Pokémon Forums are a disaster 💀 however I can’t stop laughing going through them pic.twitter.com/o2Dxto5vdt — Tyler (@tyler_xcx) July 5, 2023

At least some of the issues and lower quality posts may have been related to the moderators either being asleep or having a light schedule due to yesterday's holiday. It appears that the Pokemon forums were locked down at some point in the last day or so, as there's no current way to post either new threads or reply to existing threads. The last post was made on July 4th and there's been no official comment on the forums by a member of The Pokemon Company or its moderator team.

With the pending demise of Twitter and Reddit due to poor decisions by those companies' respective CEOs, it would make sense that The Pokemon Company is looking to carve out a space for its users to talk about Pokemon and receive instant feedback about Pokemon TCG Live and other games. However, the folks who decided to open the forum clearly underestimated the shenanigans that Pokemon fans would get to if given the chance.

It's unclear whether the Pokemon forums will re-open. While posts announcing the forums are still up on the official Pokemon website, the forums themselves are still locked with no explanation.