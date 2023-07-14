Build-A-Bear Reveals Next Pokemon Plush

Build-A-Bear has revealed Sprigatito as its next Pokemon plush. This week, the popular plush maker announced that customers can now order Sprigatito off of its online store. Like other Pokemon available through the Build-A-Bear store, Sprigatito comes with an exclusive online bundle that includes the plush and two outfits – a sleeper and a cape. While Sprigatito is only available through the store, Build-A-Bear does have the option of sending Sprigatito to a store for customers to pick up and stuff.

The Pokemon line is one of Build-A-Bear's most popular collections, with over 30 different Pokemon represented. This marks an expansion in the Pokemon line, with Sprigatito being the first Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to join the line. Other popular additions include Pikachu, Growlithe, Vulpix, and Sobble all coming out in recent months. These Pokemon are especially popular online, with exclusive bundles containing multiple outfits and exclusive sound chips available as online only purchases. Sprigatito is actually one of the few Pokemon to not feature a sound chip, although that's likely because American audiences don't know how the Pokemon is supposed to sound as it hasn't appeared in the anime yet.

Build-A-Bear is almost as old as the Pokemon franchise, having started in 1997 as a mall retailer focused on "build your own toy" experiences for kids. While Build-A-Bear is still a stalwart at many malls, it has also moved towards a more online retail model, which removes the "build your own bear" experience for more expansive bundles with multiple outfits and accessories.

Based on Build-A-Bear's release schedule, it's likely we'll get at least one more Pokemon released before the end of the year. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon now available, it's more than likely we'll get Fuecoco and Quaxly in the coming months.