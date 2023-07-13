Pokemon TCG Releases New Look at Obsidian Flames' Secret Illustration Rare Charizard Card

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has revealed a brand new Charizard card....or more specifically, the variant version of a brand new Charizard card. Today, Pokemon.com revealed several cards from the upcoming "Obsidian Flames" set of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The article included a first look at the Secret Illustration Rare version of the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex featured in the set. This is the first Secret Illustration Rare of an Tera ex card and shows Charizard standing in all of its Terastallized glory, similar to how it would appear in a Tera Raid surrounded by crystals. You can check out the new card down below:

Secret Illustration Rare cards are some of the most rare variant cards in a Pokemon set. In the recent "Paldea Evolved" expansion, it was estimated that only one in 32 packs had a Secret Illustration Rare card and there were 15 Secret Illustration Rare cards in that set. It's likely that this Charizard ex card will be one of the major chase cards of the set, even if fans are divided on the look of Terastallized Pokemon.

Interestingly, this is one of two Secret Illustration Rare Charizard ex cards that will be released this year. The Scarlet & Violet -151 set also contains a Charizard ex card, albeit one that's a Fire-type and isn't a Tera ex card. The Secret Illustration Rare for that set is part of a series of connected cards that show Charmander scaling up a canyon as it evolves into a Charizard.

The new Charizard card will be released as part of the Obsidian Flames set, which will be released in August.