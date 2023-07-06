Pokemon Sleep Finally Reveals How the App Work

We finally understand how Pokemon Sleep will work. Today, The Pokemon Company released a short three minute overview video about Pokemon Sleep, its long-awaited sleep-focused app. The new app will place players in charge of filling out a "Sleep Style Dex," with different Pokemon represented by multiple kinds of sleep styles. During the day, players will feed a Snorlax present in the game to improve its strength. At night, Pokemon Sleep will track your sleeping habits based on how long you sleep and how well you sleep. A player's Sleep Score is then multiplied by Snorlax's strength to calculate a player's Drowsy Power, which adds new Pokemon and new Sleep styles to the game.

Each week, players will get a new Snorlax that will grow over the course of the week. As it grows, players have a better chance of finding new Pokemon. Additionally, the app will have the option of recording your sleep noises to see if you're snoring too much or are making other kinds of noises. You can check out the full overview down below:

While a sleep-tracking app might seem weird for Pokemon, this isn't the first kind of health-based app released by The Pokemon Company. In addition to Pokemon Go (which obviously promotes walking and movement), The Pokemon Company also released Pokemon Smile, an app that encourages good dental habits. Pokemon is also producing a new Pokemon Go+ device that integrates with both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sleep and can be used to help track your sleeping habits by placing the device on your bed.

No release date has been announced for Pokemon Sleep, but the game is now available for pre-order on the Google Play store and it's widely speculated that the app will be released sometime this month.