Pokemon TCG's Special Set Focusing on Original Pokemon to Release in US in September

It appears that the highly anticipated "Pokemon Card 151" will get an international release in September. The popular Pokemon TCG site PokeBeach is reporting that the set will be released in the US and internationally starting on September 22nd, making this set the Pokemon TCG's annual "holiday" set. The new set will feature the original 151 Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue, including Kadabra who had previously been pulled from the Pokemon TCG set due to an ongoing dispute with Uri Geller, a magician from whom Kadabra drew inspiration in both Japanese name and spoon-bending talent. The card set is especially anticipated due to the amount of Illustration Rare and Secret Illustration Rare cards in the set, which feature gorgeous artwork of the Pokemon in a full art foil treatment.

Unlike normal Pokemon card sets, fans won't be able to purchase the Pokemon Card 151 set (which has yet to receive an English set name) in individual Booster packs. Instead the cards will only be available in boxed sets, Elite Trainer Boxes, and tins, along with an Ultimate Premium Collection. Notably, the cards will also be numbered based on their National Pokedex number, which is a bit of a deviation from the current numbering system, which groups cards together by their energy type.

The new card set will follow two other Pokemon TCG releases planned for the summer. The Paldea Evolved card set, one of the largest card sets ever released by the Pokemon Trading Card Game, will be released this weekend, while an Obsidian Flames set featuring a Darkness-type Tera Charizard ex card will be released in August. Because of the timing of Obsidian Flames and the Pokemon Card 151 set, we'll be getting two consecutive months of Charizard ex releases.