Pokemon TCG Online Officially Shut Down

Pokemon TCG Live is set for a full release this week, which means that the end is here for Pokemon TCG Online. The servers have now permanently been shut down, though players will still be able to migrate their existing accounts and collections over to the new game. For players that have enjoyed their time with Pokemon TCG Online, this is sure to be disappointing, though there has been plenty of advanced warning about the move for some time now. The beta for Pokemon TCG Live launched globally late last year, but now the full release is nearly upon us!

Players that haven't migrated their content yet shouldn't have much difficulty doing so. Both Pokemon TCG Live and Pokemon TCG Online use the same Pokemon Trainer Club account service for log-in. Now that the servers for Pokemon TCG Online are officially offline, players will see their collections automatically moved over. During the beta for Pokemon TCG Live, players could elect to wait to move their content over, in case they wanted to spend time with both games. Now that there's only one option, the content should move over automatically.

While some players might be frustrated with the changeover, Pokemon TCG Live allows players to enjoy the card game on mobile devices, which was not an option in Pokemon TCG Online; that could open the game up to a much wider player base! Unfortunately, there's been no such announcement about a version for Nintendo Switch, even though it seems like the kind of thing that could do pretty well on the platform. Hopefully The Pokemon Company will rectify that at some point down the line.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been going strong for more than 20 years at this point, and it continues to find new fans around the world. Some fans just like to collect the cards, but Pokemon TCG Live could be a great way for them to actually learn the mechanics of the game, with much less difficulty finding opponents to play against!

