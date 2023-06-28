Pokemon to Give Away Booster Box of Every Sword and Shield TCG Set to Lucky Winners

The Pokemon Company is giving away a booster box of every Pokemon Trading Card Game set of the Sword & Shield era. This week, The Pokemon Company launched a new sweepstakes to celebrate the official end of the Sword & Shield era of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Fans who sign up for the free contest can win 12 booster boxes, one from each Sword & Shield expansion, simply by signing up at the website. The sweepstakes will include 3 grand prizes along with 50 runner-up prizes of a random Elite Trainer's box from the Sword & Shield era.

The Sword & Shield era is notable for introducing Pokemon V and Pokemon VMAX cards, which were meant to mimic the Gigantamax and Dynamax mechanic in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Later concepts introduced during the Sword & Shield era include the Pokemon VSTAR cards (which had a one-time ability/power), Battle Styles that added synergies between cards of the same Battle Style, and the V Union card, which required players to discard four parts of a V Union card (each represented by a singular card) to bring all four cards out onto the field. Later sets re-introduced the Lost Zone, a zone that acted as a separate discard pile that permanently exiled cards but fueled certain card abilities.

Earlier this year, the Pokemon Trading Card Game officially transitioned into the new Scarlet & Violet series, with cards meant to focus on big attacks with a relatively low energy cost. The set also features the return of Pokemon ex cards, some of which have a Tera ex typing to mimic the Terastallization in the game.

The contest is open until July 10th and is limited to residents of United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Peru, Argentina, and Mexico. Contestants must be 13 years old or older to participate. You can sign up for the sweepstakes here.