Pokemon Artists Meant for Blaziken To Disappoint

Pokemon has well over 1,000 monsters to its name, and some of them are more memorable than others. For instance, the franchise's starters are hard to forget given their importance, and each Pokemon starter has its fanbase. From Squirtle to Scorbunny, there is something to love about every starter, but it seems the Pokemon team intended for one starter evolution to disappoint.

The revelation comes from a recently translated blurb from Ken Sugimori, one of the principal artists behind Pokemon. The designer has helped shape a number of Pokemon including the Hoenn starters. Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko remain classic picks with fans to this day, but it seems Blaziken was meant to disappoint fans way back when.

"I think people from our generation have certainly experienced buying painted chicks. So [Torchic is] orange, and just like a real painted chick, it starts out cute and then grows into something fierce and hard to look at," Sugimori revealed.

"We wanted to recreate that experience which led to Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken. We wanted the people raising them to feel that sense of disappointment."

So there you have it. Torchic is definitely the cutest of the bunch, and while Blaziken may look sleek, his harsh features were not created to impress. It turns out Pokemon wanted fans to be disappointed with Blaziken. The loss of Torchic's adorable design would weigh heavy on any trainer, and despite their relationship, Blaziken and Torchic have little in common where looks are concerned.

Obviously, Blaziken still has its supporters, and the Pokemon anime has introduced a number of trainers who use the starter. From May to Harrison, the list goes on, and Blaziken is even one of the Pokemon capable of Mega Evolving. Sure, Sugimori's team may have wanted Blaziken to surprise fans with its looks, but that doesn't mean its sleek design was shafted. The evolution is not as cute as Torchic, but even still, Blaziken is perfect in its own right.

