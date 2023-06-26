Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Adding Powerful New Ability

Later this year, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will receive a DLC update that will add new locations to visit and new Pokemon to discover. Three of these Pokemon are Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, and when they arrive, they'll each have a new ability known as Toxic Chain. Revealed in a trailer during the recent Nintendo Direct, Toxic Chain has a chance of badly poisoning an opposing Pokemon when they're hit by an attack from Okidogi, Munkidori, or Fezandipiti. While not a guaranteed effect, Toxic Chain could be a very difficult ability for players to contend with!

So far, The Pokemon Company has kept a tight-lid on the DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti were all revealed alongside the DLC back in February, and the trio will be appearing in the first part, which has been titled The Teal Mask. The Teal Mask is currently slated to release in Fall 2023, while the second part, The Indigo Disk, is coming in Winter 2023. As with the DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, players should not expect to see a significant number of new Pokemon introduced; instead, players can expect the return of several Pokemon not currently available in Scarlet and Violet.

DLC is a fairly new addition to the world of Pokemon games. Prior to Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak would instead release later versions that offered new content not in the previous releases. While some fans preferred that method, it would lead to things like Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon's Rainbow Rocket post-game content, which did not appear in Sun and Moon. Basically, players would be forced to purchase a whole new game to enjoy this, while also having to replay all of the previous content over again.

One way or another, it seems like the DLC method is here to stay for the Pokemon series, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should have a lot to look forward to later this year!

