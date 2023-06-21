Pokemon Reveals New Trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokemon Company revealed a brand new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC. Today, Nintendo kicked off its Nintendo Direct with a brand new trailer for the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, a two part DLC set to be released later this year. The new DLC showed off some of the Pokemon returning in the trailer, along with a first in-game look at Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, three new Pokemon that will appear in the Teal Mask DLC. New looks at the new region Kitakami and the Blueberry Academy, along with the Terrarium underneath the academy can also be seen in the trailer. The Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and Terapagos were also briefly shown. You can check out the full trailer down below:

As part of the announcement, The Pokemon Company has announced a new Tera Raid event featuring Chest Form Gimmighoul, which will kick off today. As part of the event, players will be able to encounter Shiny Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the first time.

While we know the individual plotlines for the DLC, we still don't know the full details about how they will tie to Area Zero, the mysterious region filled with Paradox Pokemon in the core Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game. We know that Terapagos is connected to the Terastallization phenomenon, but its specific connections are also still yet to be revealed. There are several rumored mechanics that will be introduced in the new DLC, but so far all we know is that we'll get the return of hundreds of Pokemon species from past games.

The Teal Mask will be released in fall 2023, while the Indigo Disc will be released in late 2023. The DLC is available for pre-order now.