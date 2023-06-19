Give Away Pokemon Cards This Halloween

The Pokemon Company is giving Pokemon fans another chance to hand out Pokemon cards for Halloween. The Pokemon Company officially announced the return of the "Trick or Trade" Pokemon card packs, which are mini-booster packs featuring various spooky Pokemon. Bags containing 50 booster packs will be available for $19.99 and will be available starting in September. Each booster pack contains 3 cards, including one holofoil card. Last year's Trick or Trade set contained 30 cards, all of which were reprints from previous sets but containing a Pikachu pumpkin stamp on them. It's unclear if these will be the same cards as last year, or if they'll be reprints from more recent sets. One difference is that this year's Trick or Trade booster packs will contain Pikachu and Mimikyu – last year's booster packs had Pikachu and Gengar on them.

Obviously, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has grown in popularity over the past few years, with the company printing around 9 billion Pokemon cards per year (an increase of about 600% from just a few years ago). With new school-aged fans coming into the Pokemon fandom every year, The Pokemon Company seems to always be looking for new ways to introduce kids to the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

Since last year's Trick or Trade packs, The Pokemon TCG has started a new series of cards (Scarlet & Violet, based on the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games) and also launched a new Pokemon Trading Card Game Live app that can be played on computers or mobile devices.

You'll be able to buy Pokemon "Trick or Trade" bundles starting on September 1st at most retailers. You can give out the cards or collect the mini-set for yourself.