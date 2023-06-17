Pokemon TCG Gatekeeps Amazing New Mew Card in $120 Box

An amazing Special Illustration Rare Mew ex card is being used as a promo card for a $120 Pokemon TCG product. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company officially announced the Scarlet & Violet – 151 set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, which will bring over the hotly anticipated Pokemon Card 151 set to the US and other international market. The set is notable for featuring the original 151 Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue including Kadabra, which hasn't been featured in 20 years. Also included in the set are dozens of Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards, which are special variant cards featuring various Pokemon using full art cards.

One of the variant cards in the Pokemon Card 151 set was the Special Illustration Rare Mew Ex card, which utilizes the textured foil to "change" from dawn to dusk. The card is one of the most sought after in the Pokemon Card 151 set, with the card currently selling for around $200 on eBay. However, the English version of the card won't actually appear in Scarlet & Violet – 151 booster packs. Instead, it's one of three cards only available in the Scarlet & Violet – 151 Ultra Premium Collection as promo cards. Other promo cards included in the Ultra Premium Collection set include the Gold Foil Mew ex card and the Mewtwo Illustration Rare card. The Ultra Premium Collection costs $119.99 retail and won't be released until October.

This isn't the first time that The Pokemon Company has used variant cards as promos for various boxed products. However, the decision to pull two of Mew ex's three variant cards out of the set is unusual, especially as Mew is the mascot Pokemon for the set. Of course, the fact that the Mew ex cards will be guaranteed pulls in every Ultra Premium Collection box should have the effect of lowering their price on the secondary market, which should make it a bit more affordable for collectors.

Scarlet & Violet – 151 will be released in September in the US and internationally.