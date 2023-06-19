Pokemon World Championship Announces Parades, Performances and More

The Pokemon World Championships is shaping up to be a week of festivities celebrating the Pokemon franchise. Today, The Pokemon Company announced several events taking place during the Pokemon World Championships, which will take place from August 11-13 in Yokohama, Japan. The events will run before and during the event and include several live shows, a summer festival, and even a cruise ship to battle and trade with other traders.

The events include the Pokemon Matsuri Park, which features a traditional summer festival with stalls themed to various Pokemon mini-games, along with a traditional bon dance (set to songs from the Pokemon sound track) and taiko drum performances, the "We Move" nightly live show featuring Pikachu and a drone performance, the "Imagination! Into the Next!!" live show that features characters like Cinderace and Lucario in addition to Pikachu, and a special dance parade celebrating the end of the Pokemon World Championships featuring some "rare" Pokemon. The Pokemon Trainer Cruise will also be at Yokohama, serving as a hub for casual Pokemon video game and trading game battles. The Trainer Cruise is a reference to the SS Anne, which departed from Vermillion City in the original Pokemon games. The design of Vermillion City in various media was heavily influenced by Yokohama.

While the 2022 Pokemon World Championship had a handful of live events designed to appeal to casual, non-competitive fans, it appears that the Pokemon World Championships is growing at a rapid pace. This year's event seems to have a ton for Pokemon fans, even if they aren't participating in one of the tournaments. It appears that the Pokemon World Championships is quickly morphing into a wider celebration of the Pokemon franchise that fans have wanted for a long, long time.

You can apply for a lottery to attend one or more Pokemon World Championship event over at their website.