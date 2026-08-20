Pokemon TCG Unveils First Look at Stunning Delta Reign ETB, Booster Packs, and New Megas ex

The Pokemon Company gave fans a preview of the upcoming Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Delta Reign expansion back in June. This highly anticipated set is themed around Mega Rayquaza and is the English-language version of Japan’s Storm Emeralda. Now, The Pokemon Company has given us a first look at the Elite Trainer Box and booster pack designs headed our way when Pokemon TCG’s Delta Reign expansion launches on November 6th. Like prior Mega Evolution sets, Delta Reign will bring us new Mega Evolution ex cards, including our friend Malamar.

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Along with the new Megas, the return of Mega Rayquaza is a big highlight for Delta Reign. Though Mega Rayquaza isn’t one of the new Mega Evolutions from Pokemon Legends: Z-A, it has been absent from the TCG for quite some time. In fact, Mega Rayquaza ex was last featured way back in Pokemon XY – Ancient Origins in 2015. Now, it’s returning with a brand-new look in Delta Reign, alongside three debut Megas ex and the new Legendary Split Stadium cards as seen in Storm Emeralda. Today’s reveal shows off the ETB design and booster packs, while also giving us a better sense of what to expect when the expansion arrives on November 6th.

New Mega Evolution ex Cards for Delta Reign Revealed

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Today, The Pokemon Company showed off a few new card images from the English-language Delta Reign expansion. Specifically, we got a look at Mega Golisopod ex, Mega Golurk ex, and Mega Malamar ex, along with another image featuring Mega Rayquaza ex. This lineup of card reveals is no coincidence, as these Pokemon also star on the booster pack designs for Delta Reign. They comprise the newest Mega Evolution ex additions to the Pokemon TCG with the set.

Other notable cards headed our way with Delta Reign, as confirmed in today’s announcement, include:

Six ex Pokemon (in addition to the four Mega ex cards)

Six Stadium cards, including the three Legendary Stadiums

14 Illustration Rare Pokemon cards

17 Ultra Rares featuring a mix of Pokemon and Trainer cards

6 Special Illustration Rares featuring both Pokemon and Supporter cards

Though the expansion doesn’t fully release until November 6th, players will be able to check out the new cards via pre-release events at participating Play Pokemon locations. These pre-release tournaments begin on October 24th and will offer an advanced look at the new expansion.

First Look at Delta Reign Expansion Booster Pack and ETB Designs

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Along with confirming the lineup of exciting new cards in Delta Reign, the Pokemon Company has unveiled a first look at the booster pack designs. As is tradition, the boosters feature artwork showcasing the new Mega Evolution ex Pokemon this set will introduce. And of course, it’s hardly a new expansion reveal without a close-up shot of the Elite Trainer Box design. This one is a real winner, with a stunning depiction of Mega Rayquaza in all its glory.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Though a lot of the focus is on 30th Celebration right now, given its September 16th launch date, Delta Reign is shaping up to be a pretty big deal, too. Though it’s hard to be a 30th anniversary special collection, Delta Reign does look to be a stunning addition to the Mega Evolution run. Given how hard scalpers are trying to get ahold of 30th Celebration, it may wind up being a bit easier to find Delta Reign on shelves, too. In all, fall 2026 is looking like a busy time for Pokemon TCG players and collectors alike.