Pokemon Reveals 4 More 30th Celebration Cards, Including Another Stunning Pikachu Promo

We’ve got just under a month to go before Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration hits shelves. In the lead-up, The Pokemon Company just keeps dropping teasers, as if the hype wasn’t big enough already. Today, they dropped a new in-depth interview with the artist behind the new Futuristic Rare card designs. And that’s not all. We also got a first look at four new cards that will be included in the special collection when it drops on September 16th. Yes, Pikachu fans, that includes the 20th Pikachu promo card revealed so far. At this rate, we’ll see all 30 before 30th Celebration arrives.

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30th Celebration will release worldwide on September 16th, and it’s shaping up to be the most chaotic launch of the year. Between the new rarity tier, the adorable Pikachu promo cards, and the retro reprints in the mix, fans and scalpers alike want to get their hands on 30th Celebration. But apparently, The Pokemon Company isn’t shy about the hype, because they keep dropping new card reveals. Now, we’ve got a look at the Legendary Birds as they’ll appear in 30th Celebration, plus another must-have Pikachu promo.

Kanto’s Legendary Birds Take Flight in Newly Revealed Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration Cards

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Alongside the new Futuristic Rare deep-dive video on the official Pokemon YouTube channel, The Pokemon Company unveiled a few more card designs. Specifically, we got a first look at the Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos. The newly revealed designs aren’t full art cards, but they do show off the original trio of Legendary Pokemon in their elements. Quite literally, as Zapdos wields lightning, Moltres takes to the sunny skies, and Articuno roams the icy landscape.

Each of the cards will feature the 30th Celebration promo stamp in the corner, slightly blocking the artwork. This promo stamp placement has long been a complaint from Pokemon fans, but so far, it remains stubbornly consistent. In this case, the stamp does mark the cards as part of the 30th anniversary celebration for all things Pokemon. These three Legendaries once again confirm that 30th Celebration will honor the original 151 that started it all, even though it does also include plenty of newer Pokemon, as well.

The 20th Pikachu Promo Reveal Has Big Winds and Waves Energy

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The official English-language @PokemonTCG account revealed another Pikachu promo today. This is only the fifth English-language card to be unveiled, but the 20th total Pikachu promo design we’ve seen so far. And not to get too conspiratorial about things, but this Pikachu certainly looks like it’s enjoying some Winds and Waves. The design shows Pikachu napping on the beach, and it has the Tropical Vibes attack. Like the other Pikachu promos, it will feature a “firework” sparkle design and the large 30th Anniversary logo.

As of this latest Pikachu promo reveal, we’ve seen 20 of the 30 total unique designs for the set. Each 30th Celebration booster will include one of the Pikachu promo cards. We don’t yet know whether some designs will prove more elusive than others, but the tropical vibes in this latest card make it yet another must-have Pikachu design.