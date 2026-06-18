Pokemon TCG Reveals New Mega Rayquaza-Themed Delta Reign Expansion

Pokemon fans in the United States are eagerly waiting for the July 17th release of Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Pitch Black. But with that launch just under a month away, The Pokemon Company felt it was high time to reveal what’s next. On June 18th, Pokemon TCG fans got our first look at the next English-language expansion in the Mega Evolution run. It’s called Delta Reign, and it’s set to release this fall.

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The Official Pokemon YouTube just dropped an exciting new teaser for the upcoming English-language Pokemon TCG: Mega Evolution – Delta Reign expansion. This should be a big one, since it stars the beloved legendary Pokemon, Rayquaza, in all its Mega Evolved glory. And for the first time ever, it’s going to be a simultaneous launch with a new expansion arriving for the physical Pokemon TCG and mobile game, Pokemon TCG Pocket. Both expansions will release on November 6th. Here’s what we know so far.

Pokemon TCG and Pokemon TCG Pocket Tease New Rayquaza-Themed Expansions

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG‘s Mega Evolution run has been highlighting a variety of Megas, primarily new additions from Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Following the highly anticipated Mega Darkrai-themed Pitch Black, the next expansion released in the US will star the popular Gen 3 Legendary, Rayquaza. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Mega Evolution expansion if it didn’t feature Mega Rayquaza. Though not one of the new Legends: Z-A Megas, the sheer popularity of Rayquaza is almost guaranteed to make this a popular expansion.

What’s more surprising is that Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to release a tie-in set on the same day that Delta Reign arrives. The Pokemon TCG Pocket version of the expansion will be called Ruler of the Skies, and will launch in-game on November 6th, the same day that Delta Reign hits shelves. This is also a far earlier reveal for an upcoming TCG Pocket set than we typically get, even if it is slim on the details. For a first teaser look at these upcoming Pokemon TCG sets starring Mega Rayquaza, you can check out the official announcement video below:

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This is the first time a new set with the same theme will arrive in the physical TCG and mobile game simultaneously. The expansions will have different names for each game, but will be themed around Mega Rayquaza. Though the teaser doesn’t give too much detail, they will likely feature several of the same cards, as well. We already got a quick preview of the Mega Rayquaza ex designs for both sets, along with a first look at the in-game booster design for Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Delta Reign will be the English-language version of the Japanese Storm Emerelda set, which is set to release in Japan in July 2026. With much of the focus on Abyss Eye, Pitch Black for the US, we still haven’t seen too much from the Japanese Mega Rayquaza set. But from the looks of it, its launch will be a pretty big one, with the Pokemon TCG Pocket tie-in of it all. For those unable to find new physical boosters in the wild, this could be an interesting way to get a firsthand look at the set, provided the card designs are similar.

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