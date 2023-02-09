Pokemon Unite's Next Roster Additions Revealed

Pokemon Unite plans to add several fan-favorite but unconventional Pokemon in the coming weeks. Pokemon Unite is currently playtesting two new Pokemon in the Public Test Server – Lapras and Goodra. Lapras is a Defender with a base ability that negates a portion of damage whenever it takes a high damage attack. Some of Lapras's leaked moves include Perish Song, which automatically knocks out an opponent Pokemon if the target takes enough damage from consecutive hits, Bubble Beam, which can temporarily incapacitate Pokemon, and Ice Shard and Ice Beam, both of which have the potential to freeze opponents. Perhaps, most appropriately, ally Pokemon can ride on Lapras's back when Lapras uses its Unite Move.

Meanwhile, Goodra is also classified as a Defender Pokemon. Several of Goodra's attacks and abilities apply a "Gooey" status effect to opponents, which slows them and deals damage. Moves like Power Whip and Acid Spray also forcibly move an opponent, which can be valuable in hindering opponents trying to get to a goal. Finally, Goodra not only has the ability to heal itself when standing in Tall Grass, its Right as Rain Unite Move grants a persistent healing effect and also boosts its base attacks.

Of course, even more Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Unite in the upcoming months, and leakers have already figured out who will be joining Lapras and Goodra. Umbreon and Chandelure will also be added to the game in the coming months, along with Zacian, who will be a playable Pokemon and a boss in the next Boss Rush mode. More details about both Pokemon will likely be released soon when they hit the game's Public Test Server.

Pokemon Unite is available to play for free on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.