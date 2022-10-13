Pokemon Unite Officially Announces Next Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has officially announced its next roster addition. After being leaked several weeks ago, Pokemon Unite has confirmed that Zoroark will be the next Pokemon coming to the game. Zoroark was previously made available on Pokemon Unite's test server and includes abilities that masks its identity as one of its teammates. No release date or other information was provided about Zoroark with the announcement.

Zoroark has already been described as a Speedster Pokemon, a relatively under-represented kind of Pokemon within Pokemon Unite. Prior to the release of Dodrio earlier this year, no Speedster had been added to Pokemon Unite since its launch.

Sableye has also been confirmed as an upcoming Pokemon and will be a Support Pokemon with the ability to steal Aeos Energy from opponents. No release date or timeline has been announced for Sableye, although it will likely be 2-3 weeks after Zoroark's release.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is currently free-to-play on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Individual Pokemon can be purchased through the in-game store.