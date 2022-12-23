Pokemon Unite Update Changes 7 Pokemon, Patch Notes Revealed

Pokemon Unite got a fresh new update this week, one that takes aim at a total of seven different Pokemon to give players some changes to play around with while everyone goes on break for the holidays. The update in question contained a mix of buffs and nerfs for some that were too weak or others who had certain abilities that were far too strong, and the update's out now for players to test out.

Released on Wednesday, the update addressed a number of different areas like the in-game shop as well as the game's battle pass, but as is the case most of the time with these sorts of updates, the most notable parts of the patch are the balance changes. All of those can be found below along with context on what, exactly, has been changed.

Sableye

Confuse Ray's ability to hinder opponents was too powerful and has been nerfed.

Confuse Ray

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 10 sec.

Duraludon

Dragon Pulse's ability to concentrate damage was too powerful, while Dragon Tail and Revolving Ruin's ability to defend the user was too powerful. These have been nerfed accordingly.

Dragon Tail

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 12 sec. → 14 sec.

Minimum time between uses: 2 sec. → 2.5 sec.

Dragon Pulse

Cooldown: 8 sec. → 9 sec.

Additional damage from damage markers: reduced by 25%

Revolving Ruin

Shield effect: reduced by 15%

Movement speed decrease for opposing Pokémon that touch the burning ring: reduced by about 20%

Dodrio

The mobility granted by Agility was too high and has been nerfed. Jump Kick has been buffed to allow Dodrio to leap more during battle.

Agility

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 11 sec.

Increased movement speed effect: reduced by 20%

Jump Kick

Cooldown: 7.5 sec. → 6.5 sec.

Azumarill

Water Pulse's offensive and defensive capabilities were too powerful, so it has been nerfed.

Water Pulse

Cooldown: 4 sec. → 5 sec.

Damage: reduced by about 10%

Buzzwole

Buzzwole previously took too long to reach its full potential, so its Ability has been adjusted to help it become a more active participant in battle. Certain moves have been nerfed to balance this change.

Beast Boost

Now increases the muscle gauge even when Buzzwole deals damage to wild Pokémon

Lunge

Time it takes to stock one reserve use: 6 sec. → 7.5 sec.

Cinderace

Pyro Ball, which leaves the user very exposed, has been buffed so that it can deal a suitable amount of damage.

Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon: increased by 8%

Urshifu

Liquidation has been buffed so that Rapid Strike Style Urshifu can stay in fights longer.

Liquidation

Cooldown: 12 sec. → 10 sec.

Shield effect: increased by 20%

Liquidation+