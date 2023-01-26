Pokemon Unite to Add Surprising Pokemon Next Month

A surprising new Pokemon is coming to Pokemon Unite next month. Today, Pokemon Unite has announced that Comfey, the lei-like Pokemon first found in the Alola region, will be added to the game as a playable Pokemon on February 2nd. Datamines indicate that Comfey will be a Supporter-type Pokemon with a variety of healing options. Notably, the datamines indicate that Comfey actually has a unique mechanic of "attaching" itself to an ally Pokemon, providing that Pokemon with passive healing and buffs. Additionally, Comfey appears to have a mechanic where it can score points equal to the Pokemon that it's attached to.

Of course, the main flaw with Comfey is that it is entirely dependent on having solid teammates that know what they're doing, which won't be a problem in the higher tiers and competitive play, but make Comfey a non-starter in casual and singles play. In that regard, Comfey appears to be a new Hoopa – a Pokemon that dominates in competitive scene but rarely appears in casual play.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is available on the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices now.