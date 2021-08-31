Hilarious Pokemon Unite Video Shows the Power of Venusaur

✖

Pokemon Unite has been available on Nintendo Switch for just over a month now, and the MOBA game has quickly found a passionate following. Everyone seems to have their personal favorite, and many have taken to using Venusaur. The Grass/Poison-type Pokemon's Solar Beam is quite useful for teams in need of a sniper, and that fact is showcased in a great new video from Reddit user Kenny_KY. In the video, clips of Venusaur in action are juxtaposed with clips of Chuck Norris loading a sniper rifle. While the video is very funny, it also makes a strong case for how to best use Venusaur in the game!

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Tencent has taken classic Pokemon and found a lot of clever ways to adapt them to the MOBA genre! Venusaur has been a staple of the Pokemon franchise since 1996, but few fans would have ever thought of its Solar Beam attack being used like a sniper rifle. It seems like a good fit though, and a lot of players are finding that the Pokemon plays well in the game. That specific style of play won't be for everyone, but Pokemon Unite already offers a wide variety of creatures for players to use instead.

When the mobile versions of Pokemon Unite drop next month, it should give a lot more players the chance to see what the game has to offer. Those same players will be looking for Pokemon that best suit them, and it will be interesting to see what new strategies are developed. Pokemon Unite has quickly found a passionate following, and that number will likely keep growing. As the player base expands, we'll see if Venusaur remains a powerful option, or if gamers find strategies to get around its powerful Solar Beam!

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, with iOS and Android versions set to arrive on September 22nd. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

