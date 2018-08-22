Pokemon World Championships 2018 Exclusive Pikachu Plush Revealed

Every year, as part of the Pokemon World Championships festivities, a brand new Pikachu plush is revealed. These plush toys are exclusive to the World Championships, and can only be found and purchased there (until they show up on the internet at a premium). This year the Pokemon World Championships are headed to ComicBook.com’s homeland — Nashville, Tennessee — and we just got our first look at the adorable Pokemon World Championships exclusive Pikachu plush! Check it out.

All right, Trainers—we may not have hit 10,000 retweets, but Pikachu is so excited to show off this weekend’s outfit! We won’t tell if you don’t! 😉 Will Pikachu see you in Nashville for the 2018 Pokémon World Championships? #PlayPokemon pic.twitter.com/DaCyKBOicH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 21, 2018

As a native Nashvillian, there’s something I have to tell you: We always have a laugh at all of the tourists who come here wearing big hats, cowboy boots, and bolo ties, thinking that they’re going to fit right in. We don’t pass judgment, of course, because it’s fun to dress up, but man, we took one look at that new Pikachu and we knew right away that he’s visiting.

He is adorable, though. He looks like he’s ready to electrify an audience on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. He’s rocking the matching turquoise ensemble and custom banjo like a someone straight out of the golden age of country-bluegrass. If you plan on making it down to Music City for the competition and celebration, make sure to keep an eye out for this Pikachu plush. You’ll be part of a very select group of Pokemon fans who have the opportunity to snag one!

Leading up to the plush reveal, the Pokemon Twitter account was teasing Pikachu’s new style and asking fans to guess what he might look like. This led to a torrent of fantastic Pikachu art and images, and we’ve collected a few of the best for your viewing pleasure:

did i guess right pic.twitter.com/ucNfQH4vIm — poinko, Lord of Torpor (@PiousKnob) August 21, 2018

Ohhhhh country throoooohs, take me hoooooome

To the plaaaaace, I beloooong!

West Alola, Mountain Magmar

Take me home, country throoooohs — ᏊˊꈊˋᏊ Sheeeeeeeeep (@may13251) August 21, 2018

We’re so excited for the Pokemon World Championships this weekend, and we’re betting that we’ll get a few exciting announcements before the celebration comes to an end, so stay tuned for all of the latest!