The Pokemon x Levi's Collection Launches Today

Last year, Levi's teamed up with Nintendo on a Super Mario Bros. collection that tied into the 35th anniversary celebration for the franchise. Levi's is back at it in 2021, teaming up with The Pokemon Company on a 25th anniversary apparel collection that promises to deliver some denim looks for fans - like Misty's iconic outfit.

If you want to get right down to it, Levi's Pokemon Collection is set to launch today, February 15th. The looks will be available here at Levi.com at some point this afternoon with prices that range from $20 to $148. They didn't launch early, so a drop before 5pm EST is the best bet at this point.

As for the collection itself, denim jeans and jackets will be well represented of course, and there are plenty of shirts, hoodies, hats, socks, bags and other accessories tossed in for good measure. We've picked out some standout pieces in the gallery below based on what Levi's has unveiled thus far. There will be much more where that came from.

Needless to say, the floral Pokemon jacket and jeans combo is an intense look. We also expect that the Misty shorts and tank combo will be a hot seller, so you might want nab those items right away. As a whole, the collection is certainly bold and bright, with a touch of the '90s about it.

