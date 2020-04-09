Levi’s Super Mario Apparel Collection is Live

Levi’s highly anticipated Super Mario fashion collaboration with Nintendo was originally slated to launch on April 1st, but product delays in North and South America (most likely due to the coronavirus) pushed back the collection. Unfortunately, Levi’s was late to reveal the delay and didn’t follow up with a new launch date right away. However, it didn’t take long for them to get everything sorted out – the collection finally went live today April 9th, and you can shop it all online here at Levi.com while supplies last. If your favorite items from the collection sell out, you’ll probably be able to find them here on eBay.

We’re guessing that sell outs are highly likely because the pieces look great and there’s loads of denim. Below you’ll find new images from the collection along with an official description:

“The collection itself features bright, saturated colors and graphics alongside fan-favorite characters like Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, and Princess Peach. Super Mario elements not only appear in graphics across shirts, hoodies and all-over print denim, but also in details like gold coin graphics peeking out of jean coin pockets, mushrooms and stars on Levi’s back patches, Levi’s tabs in special colors with vintage video game-inspired font, and shank buttons in red,blue, green, and yellow. On a 501 ’93 Straight jean, there’s also a special ‘POWER UP’ custom selvedge on the cuff, and a print of Mario himself running around the inside waistband.

Other pieces include Super Mario printed Levi’s tote bags and Levi’s banana Slings, all-over Super Mario print bandanas and billfolds, and Super Mario print denim Truckers, shorts, and overalls. It’s a very special collaboration that was made by fans for fans, with a love and enthusiasm that can’t help but shine through.”

