Power Rangers Game Gets Surprise Major Upgrade (And Transformers and G.I. Joe Are Included As Well)

It’s been a bit dormant on the Power Rangers game front recently, as aside from one recent announcement, there hasn’t been much in the way of new content. Thankfully, that just changed with the announcement that a major upgrade is coming to an already popular Power Rangers game, and not only will that upgrade also include Transformers and G.I. Joe, but there’s also a brand new Power Rangers on the way as well.

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The Power Rangers Roleplaying Game has been a popular entry in Renegade Game Studios’ RPG line, and at Renegade Con the studio announced that the Power Rangers RPG, Transformers RPG, and G.I. Joe RPG will all be getting second editions. Those new editions will now be using a Dungeons & Dragons 5.5E-based ruleset, and those who already own the game can update their versions with a free conversion guide so you can use your existing Essence20 books in the new Second Edition system.

That’s a huge change that will open up the Power Rangers, Transformers, and G.I. Joe RPGs to a new audience of players. Renegade will launch the Transformers and G.I. Joe Second Edition in a crowdfunding campaign together, while Power Rangers will follow at a later date.

A Brand New Power Rangers Game Is Also On The Way

The Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Second Edition wasn’t the only Power Rangers news at Renegade Con, as the studio also announced a brand new game for 2027. That new game is Power Rangers Impossible Odds, and it’s a dice game where players team up to take on one of four iconic franchise bosses.

The cooperative dice game tasks players with taking down either Goldar, Terror Toad, Chunky Chicken, or Knasty Knight, and to make that happen, you’ll need to manipulate your dice and use your powers to influence them and take down Putties and the ever-powerful bosses.

Renegade is no stranger to Power Rangers, as they’ve already released the cooperative and franchise-spanning Heroes of the Grid, which brought the game’s releases to a close with its Eternal Rangers crowdfunding campaign. There’s the hit Power Rangers Deckbuilding Game, which featured a number of expansions as well, though that game series also seems to have concluded.

The good news is that the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, as its next release looks to open up the game to a whole new audience.

The crowdfunding campaign for the Power Rangers Roleplaying Game Second Edition is likely to hit later this year, while Power Rangers Impossible Odds is slated to hit sometime in 2027.

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