Power Rangers’ Eternal Rangers Kickstarter Features Mystic Force, Master Zedd, and More

Play video

Power Rangers and Renegade Game Studios launched Heroes of the Grid on Kickstarter back in 2018, and in the years since it’s become one of the most comprehensive Power Rangers games ever made. Regardless of whichever era you call your favorite, there’s likely something from that era in Heroes of the Grid, but everything has to end at some point, and now the final campaign for the game has arrived in Power Rangers: Eternal Rangers. The new Kickstarter campaign (which you can find right here) for the final entry in the franchise has already hit its funding goal and has soared past several stretch goals, with more milestones on the horizon, but if you haven’t made the jump, we’ve got you covered on the extensive details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a cooperative board game that has players taking on their favorite Rangers and taking on the evil forces looking to take the world for themselves. In Eternal Rangers, fans not only get even more Ranger teams and villains, but they also get the ability to create even more characters for the game all on their own thanks to templates and designer Jonathan Ying’s own designer journal to work from.

The Eternal Alliance Pledge will get you the Eternal Rangers Box, the Player’s Compendium, templates for fan-made custom Rangers, Jonathan Ying’s Designer Journal, and all unlocked Stretch Goals. That said, the real stars of the show for me are the Rangers included in the core box, as they are none other than the Mystic Force Rangers. You will get Mystic Green, Pink, Blue, Red, and Yellow, as well as the Black Ninja Ranger, Turbo Blue Ranger, and perhaps the coolest addition, the Cosmic Fury Zenith Ranger.

eaf7d39b52a24524480db687786f8e3d84f4ec3684508ed9b70e704d8918aec8

They will need someone to fight of course, and you’ll get a host of big villains for that purpose. That includes Master Zedd, Final Version Drakkon, the Death Ranger, Evil Dino Fury Blue Ranger, Emperor Grumm, Poisandra, Madame Odius, Vypra,Nadira, and Zurgane. The box then includes 10 character cards, 90 combat cards, 15 Zord cards, 19 Megazord cards, 90 enemy cards, and 10 scheme cards.

Stretch goals unlocked include vintage promo card sets for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Forever Green Ranger, Forever Yellow Ranger, and Forever Black Ranger. An Escalation promo set was also unlocked, as well as a Rangers STL bundle and upgrades to the Compendium. The coolest stretch goal however is the Omega Blue Ranger miniature and card that makes him fully playable, which is a must if you’re a fan of the Omega Rangers. Right now, there’s also a stretch goal for a Solar Ranger promo card set, which will unlock at $200,000. You can check out the full campaign right here, and you can find a message to the fans from Renegade on this last campaign for Heroes of the Grid below.

“We’re immensely grateful to you, our dedicated Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid community, for joining us on this unforgettable journey. From the first Kickstarter launch to every expansion and new villain introduced, you’ve been there – defending Angel Grove, strategizing, and rallying with fellow fans to keep the power alive. It’s because of you that this game has become something truly special, a place where Rangers from every corner of the multiverse have united for one purpose: to protect and inspire.

This final installment is more than just an expansion; it’s a heartfelt thank you to everyone who brought this game to life. Together, we’ve taken on countless foes, forged alliances, and shared in the thrill of heroic victories. Now, with this closing chapter, we invite you to join us one last time to honor the legacy we’ve built together.

Let’s celebrate the epic moments, the legendary Rangers, and the passionate community that turned Heroes of the Grid into more than a game – it became a powerful, shared experience. So, for every game night, every roll of the dice, and every shout of ‘It’s Morphin’ Time!’ – thank you. Let’s make this final battle one for the ages! – Team Renegade.”

What do you think of Power Rangers: Eternal Rangers? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!