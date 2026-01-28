Power Rangers Finally Joins Popular Marvel and DC Game Franchise

Power Rangers has been busy on the collaborations front, crossing over with franchises like Godzilla and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the comics and with Fortnite and ARK: Survival Ascended in the realm of video games. Now, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is finally joining the roster of a popular Marvel and DC game franchise, and all we have to say is it’s about time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise is joining the roster of WizKids’ HeroClix franchise, which has heavily featured Marvel Comics and DC Comics characters over the years. Now Mighty Morphin will be part of the game, and the first set will pretty much include everything you need to create your quintessential Mighty Morphin adventure in the HeroClix universe. You can check out the full lineup in the images below.

What Does The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers HeroClix Set Include?

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers HeroClix Iconix Set includes 7 HeroClix figures and character cards in total. That includes Jason the Red Ranger, Trini the Yellow Ranger, Zack the Black Ranger, Billy the Blue Ranger, and Kimberly the Pink Ranger, which you can check out in the up-close photos above.

It gets better though, as while we don’t have photos yet, the set will also include Tommy the Green Ranger and Rita Repulsa as the set’s villain. Each of the HeroClix figures will have their own special power that highlights their unique weapon, and Rita is likely to also have a unique ability tied to her dark magic. Given that almost everyone is here (aside from Rita’s minions), you could even bring to life your own tabletop version of Green with Evil.

The Hasbro HeroClix Iconix: Power Rangers set is available for pre-order right now for $59.99, and is expected to release and ship out soon after Quarter 3 of 2026. If this does well, perhaps we could see a second set add characters like the White Ranger, Lord Zedd, and more to the mix, and there’s also the entire Zord lineup the game could tap into. Giant characters have shown up a number of times in the Marvel and DC sets in the past, but we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for the Power Rangers lineup.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!