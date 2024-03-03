PowerWash Simulator Reveals 2024 Roadmap

PowerWash Simulator launched two years ago, but the developers at FuturLab aren't moving on from the hit game any time soon. Last year, the team dropped two exceptional paid DLC packs, and PowerWash Simulator is off to a strong start in 2024 with the Warhammer 40,000 level pack. Soon after that DLC dropped, FuturLab revealed its roadmap for 2024. Needless to say, there's going to be a ton of content coming to PowerWash Simulator later this year, though FuturLab is keeping things largely under wraps for now as it looks to build up hype heading into the content year.

PowerWash Simulator 2024 Roadmap

𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘢𝘱

We've fit so much content in this bad boy 💦 pic.twitter.com/9hVarIN8LG — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) February 29, 2024

As you can see in the tweet above, there's not much concrete information in the new roadmap. FuturLab isn't ready to share what any of the upcoming DLC is going to be, but it is at least telling fans the basics about what's coming. Outside of the Warhammer 40,000 DLC that came out recently, this update reveals that two more paid DLCs are coming later this year. There's no word about what those will be, but the team has previously said it would love to work with properties like Star Wars if the opportunity presents itself. Hopefully, we'll learn more about what's coming in the next few weeks. After all, FuturLab usually teases its paid DLC well before it releases. If the next paid DLC is coming this summer, we'll probably hear about it relatively soon.

FuturLab also has three new free seasonal drops coming to PowerWash Simulator in 2024. The most recent example of what to expect from these content drops is the Santa's Workshop update. That gave players a new level and story to clean through, as well as some new gear to outfit their character with a festive look. The first batch of seasonal content is the next thing on the roadmap, so we'll likely learn more about that very soon.

The roadmap also includes two "free content" drops. These are probably general Muckingham updates, meaning it'll delve a little deeper into PowerWash Simulator's main story. Generally, those updates are a bit smaller than paid DLC but bigger than seasonal content. Finally, there's a spot on the roadmap that reads "Game News." It's not clear what this is, but it's possible FuturLab might be porting the game to a new console or some larger plans. At this point, PowerWash Simulator is available just about everywhere, including VR, so the only platform left would be mobile. It might be a new game mode or the addition of crossplay across every platform. Either way, it's sure to be an exciting time for fans.

PowerWash Simulator is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.