Warhammer 40K's Most Surprising Crossover Gets a Release Date

Warhammer 40,000 is getting cleaned up at the end of the month. Today, PowerWash Simulator announced that its unexpected Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack would be released on February 27th. Players will take control of a member of the Adeptus Mechanicus as they clean several Imperial relics from dirt and grime built up over millennia of endless warfare. The trailer, seen below, shows off a number of iconic Warhammer 40K vehicles in the pack, ranging from a battle tank to an Imperial Knight. The trailer also reveals that players will not only need to clean off dirt and grime, but also symbols of chaos, from the new machines.

Although a PowerWash Simulator/Warhammer 40K crossover seems unexpected, it's clear that its developers are fans of the Warhammer 40K franchise. The Adeptus Mechanicus base where the powerwashing takes place looks as if it were pulled straight from a codex, with numerous details added, including the surface of Mars visible from a window of the dock.

For those unfamiliar with Warhammer 40K lore, the Adeptus Mechanicus is the technology arm of the Imperium of Mankind, based out of Mars and placed in charge of maintaining and repairing the Imperium's technology. A key facet of the Adeptus Mechanicus is that they rarely develop new technology and instead search to rediscover lost technologies and maintain existing tech with religious fervor. The group are both cybernetic monks and mechanics, a key part to propping up the bloated and failing Empire of Man.

The Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack for Power Wash Simulator will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam.