PowerWash Simulator Adds Free Santa's Workshop DLC

When it launched last summer, PowerWash Simulator quickly became one of the most popular games on the market. Not only is the chill gameplay perfect for relaxing and incredibly satisfying, but PowerWash Simulator was an instant hit on Xbox Game Pass. Since then, the team at FuturLab has brought the game to several other platforms, including VR via the Meta Quest. However, the most popular thing the developer has done is drop new level packs featuring crossover with famous properties like Final Fantasy VII Remake and SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, the team gave fans another new level pack to celebrate the holiday season, and in keeping with the spirit, it's free to all players. The Santa's Workshop DINGmas level pack is available now, and it's full of goodies for players to dive into.

The free holiday pack's main draw is the new Santa's Workshop map. It's hard to tell from the trailer how big this new map is going to be, but it's very clear that the level is incredibly dirty. Of course, that's what you want from any PowerWash Simulator map, but it's good to see that FuturLab isn't scrimping for the holiday season. The pack also includes new cosmetic options that you can use to deck out your character. As you might expect, the new washing suit and gloves look a lot like an ugly Christmas sweater, and the washer skin is appropriately festive.

FuturLab also promises "a Chrismas story,' which will likely be a wacky take on one of the holiday tales players know and love. PowerWash Simulator does, after all, excel at injecting bits of fun storytelling into its simulator gameplay, so it's no surprise to see them add even more with this release.

What's Coming Next in PowerWash Simulator?

As mentioned, one of the things that's kept PowerWash Simulator so popular is that it continues to drop new DLC packs that let players clean maps inspired by some of the biggest media properties out there. Most recently, the team dropped a Back to the Future Pack, which included Doc Brown's van, the Time Machine, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre, and Doc's Time Train.

Next up, players will get to hop into the world of Warhammer 40,000. As of this writing, we don't have a firm release date for when that next bit of paid DLC will drop, but it's currently scheduled for Q4. Hopefully, we'll hear more about it in the coming weeks. It's also worth noting that FuturLab doesn't seem to be anywhere close to finished with PowerWash Simulator. The team has mentioned wanting to do a Star Wars crossover at some point. It remains to be seen if they'll pull it off, but it would definitely make an incredible pack.