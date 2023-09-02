PowerWash Simulator's Next Collab Takes Fans Back to the Future

PowerWash Simulator has been a surprise hit since its release in 2021. Developer FuturLab has followed up that success by releasing several free and paid updates, all of which expand the game with new places to clean. The best part is that several of these updates are all crossovers with different media properties. Thus far, we've seen PowerWash Simulator partner with its publisher Square Enix to bring both Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider into the mix, and seen FuturLab partner with SpongeBob SquarePants for its first paid DLC. The team has also announced an upcoming Warhammer 40K crossover, but recently it revealed the next collab is going to take player Back to the Future to clean with Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

At this point, the only thing we really know about the Back to the Future Special Pack is that it's coming and will likely include the famous DeLorean. Other than that, the team at FuturLab didn't reveal anything, which makes sense when you consider that it's still keeping the lid shut on that Warhammer 40K crossover mentioned above. Most likely, the Back to the Future Special Pack is the one we previously saw set for Q4 2023 in PowerWash Simulator's Roadmap for the year. Things could change, but at this point, that seems the most likely.

What Will Be In the Back to the Future Special Pack in PowerWash Simulator?

As mentioned, there's not much concrete information available about the Back to the Future Special Pack. That said, if we look at what PowerWash Simulator has previously done with its Special Packs, we can make some assumptions. So far, the only one that's released is the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC, which isn't much to go off of, but does at least give us an idea of what to expect.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack costs players $7.99 and includes six jobs and a new model for the player that lets them fit in with the animated world of Bikini Bottom. Most likely, the Back to the Future pack won't need a new model, but it would stand to reason that it will cost around that same price point and include a similar number of new levels. We already know that the DeLorean is going to be included, so then it's just a matter of finding at least five more locations or vehicles from the movie.

In the SpongeBob pack, players were given three vehicles and three full levels to clean. Back to the Future doesn't have as many interesting vehicles as SpongeBob, so we might see the team go with more locations, though FuturLab will probably get the train from Back to the Future Part 3 at the very least.

As far as levels go, there are all kinds of places they could adapt from the movie trilogy. Lou's Cafe where Marty meets a young version of his dad would make a lot of sense, as would the entire Town Square if FuturLab wanted to get even more included. In fact, seeing a version of the Town Square that changes when you jump from map to map would be a fun way to incorporate the time travel theme into a game that doesn't really have any other way to do it. Either way, whatever FuturLab dreams up will surely be an exciting new thing for PowerWash Simulator fans to blast dust off when it comes later this year.