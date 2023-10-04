PowerWash Simulator Announces VR Mode For Meta Quest 2

Since releasing PowerWash Simulator has consistently been pushing out new content. This has included new original content and crossover packs with properties like SpongeBob SquarePants and Final Fantasy 7. However, the next announced release is an entirely new game mode. Today, the developers at FuturLab announced that PowerWash Simulator is adding a VR mode. This new release is coming to Meta Quest 2 on November 2.

FuturLab is also promising "1:1 accuracy and total precision." That's going to be key for getting into the nooks and crannies of every level. Importantly, you can play standing up or sitting down, giving you the choice of how you're going to play PowerWash Simulator. While FuturLab didn't state in the announcement which levels would be coming to VR mode, in its replies on Twitter it said, "For now, PWSVR is the base game of PowerWash, including all 42 main levels." That means players shouldn't expect to see DLC levels from SpongeBob in the mode any time soon.

What is coming to the game is co-op multiplayer. Just like in the base game, you'll be able to hop into every level with friends and blast away the grime. It'll be interesting to see how quickly the game updates in VR as the game does have some slowdown in the base version when playing in multiplayer. That could get worse in VR, but we won't know for sure until the game ships. Either way, with this and several other DLC crossovers on the horizon, it's an exciting time to be a PowerWash Simulator fan.

PowerWash Simulator 2023 Roadmap

Beyond the VR mode, we know about two upcoming DLC packs for PowerWash Simulator. Even before dropping the SpongeBob SquarePants pack, the team announced that a crossover pack is bringing Warhammer 40,000 to the game during Q4. What's interesting about this is that FuturLab announced that in its updated roadmap, but that map includes another paid DLC pack for Q3.

A few weeks ago, the team announced that it would be partnering with Back to the Future. When that was announced, FuturLab didn't give a date for its release, so it could be the Q3 release or it may be coming after the Warhammer crossover. Until FuturLab actually makes an announcement though, that's all just guesswork. What is clear is that we should be getting at least two more paid DLCs and one more free content drop by the end of the fiscal year. Hopefully, once the VR release is out of the way next month, we'll start to get more concrete details about everything else coming to PowerWash Simulator.

PowerWash Simulator is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. VR mode is coming to Meta Quest 2 on November 2.