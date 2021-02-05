Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed Again

✖

The remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time previously scheduled to release on March 18th has been delayed once more and no longer has a set release date, the developers announced this week. The extra time spent on the remake between now and its undetermined release date will be used to make sure it “feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original,” according to the announcement of the delay. This is the second delay that the game has faced since it was originally announced in September 2020.

News of the most recent delay was shared through the game’s Twitter account where it was confirmed that the game no longer has a set release date. The developers thanked the community for their patience and support and acknowledged that this news of the delay may come as a surprise given how the game was set to be released in just over a month.

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

“Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise,” the announcement of the delay said. “It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

The tweet is the last one from the account since December 2020 when the first delay was announced. The news drought didn’t end the way those looking forward to the game would’ve hoped, but at least the news came now and now when we were already in the release month.

While the remake will indeed look to capture the essence of the classic Prince of Persia game, it’s being outfitted with some modern enhancements to improve the experience. New cinematic scenes, better sounds and animations, and rebuilt combat and controls are among some of the features already touted by Ubisoft. Players will also have options to choose the game’s original controls if they want a more nostalgic experience.

