Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed

Ubisoft has announced that the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed. Rather than releasing on January 21st for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, it will now come out on March 18th for the same platforms. The game, which as the name sounds is a remake of 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, was first announced back in September during the company's Ubisoft Forward event.

The announcement comes by way of one of Ubisoft's many different regional Facebook accounts. The reason given is pretty standard: 2020 was a rough year, and the delay is to improve the game. As of writing, it does not appear that the company has confirmed the delay in English, but it seems like only a matter of time. As seen by the recent announcement of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition's release date, not all of Ubisoft's social channels appear to be totally in sync about this stuff.

"Developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is Ubisoft’s first ever full-scale remake, with a fresh approach to combat, puzzle solving and rewinding time," the original announcement from September stated in part. "The new design, made with updated technology for today’s gaming systems, include new camera angles and fully remade sequences. Additionally, players will get to see a beautiful and fully reimagined ninth-century Persia through the eyes of the developers in Pune and Mumbai."

As noted above, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is now set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 18th. It had previously been announced as releasing on January 21st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Prince of Persia franchise right here.

[H/T ResetEra]