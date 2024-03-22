Princess Peach: Showtime!: How Long Does it Take to Beat?

Princess Peach: Showtime! is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it retails for $59.99. There are some retailers offering incentives for buying the game on day one, but some fans might want to know how long it takes to beat before spending that kind of money. For most players, the base game should take around 7 hours to finish, give or take. That's on par with some of Nintendo's smaller games, but it's also a lot shorter than major games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which retailed for the same price.

It's worth noting that the 7 hour time does not take into account collecting all of the game's Sparkle Gems, or any time spent with the post-game content, which does buff that number up a little bit. Once the credits roll, there are a handful of extras, but nothing on par with the significant amount of post-game content that was included in Pikmin 4. That's bound to disappoint some Nintendo fans, but the game is mostly enjoyable while it lasts. Readers can check out our full review right here.

What Other Games are Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year?

In the Nintendo Switch era, first-party games have been getting released on a near-monthly basis. January saw Another Code: Recollection, February featured Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Princess Peach: Showtime! is the company's March game. Nintendo is taking a small break in April, but May will see two games released: Endless Ocean Luminous on May 2nd and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on May 23rd. The company will follow those two with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on June 27th.

As of this writing, anything beyond that month is a mystery. Nintendo tends to keep mum about its plans for the fall heading into the summer; last year, we didn't even know about the existence of Super Mario Bros. Wonder until June, and the game was released in October! It's possible Nintendo could still have some big surprises in store for 2024. We know Metroid Prime 4 is still in development, but Nintendo and Retro Studios haven't offered an update in a while, and it remains to be seen when it will actually come out.

What to Play After Princess Peach: Showtime!

With a shorter runtime, players might be looking for something fun to jump right into after Princess Peach: Showtime!. The game has a lot of similarities to games in the Kirby franchise, as both have transformation abilities, and are approachable for players of all ages and skill levels. Last year saw the release of Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which features similar 2.5D platforming gameplay. However, the superior Kirby game on Nintendo Switch is Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Forgotten Land was one of Nintendo's most impressive offerings in 2022, and just might be the best Kirby game ever. Of course, Princess Peach fans can also check out the character's playable appearances in games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario RPG.

Are you planning to check out Princess Peach: Showtime! this month? What's your ideal game length? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!