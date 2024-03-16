Princess Peach: Showtime! Preorder Bonuses and Where to Get Them

Nintendo finally gave Princess Peach her own video game again with Princess Peach: Showtime! due out on the Nintendo Switch on March 22nd. While it of course features Princess Peach herself as the main character as well as all sorts of different transformations and variations of the princess each with their own unique powers, Princess Peach: Showtime! also comes with some pretty unique preorder bonuses depending on where you plan on buying the game. And as an even sweeter deal for collectors, the preorder bonuses you get with Princess Peach: Showtime! are all physical items regardless of the store you choose.

For those shopping for the Nintendo Switch game in the United States, there are three main options if you're looking for preorder bonuses: Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Each of them boasts a different preorder bonus than the last, and you can see what each of those different offers look like in the breakdown below.

If you're not planning on preordering the game at all, then you'll at least want to be on the lookout for some extra freebies from Nintendo next week or the week after as the company tends to offer some digital items timed with exclusives like Princess Peach: Showtime! You can also check out our hands-on impressions of the game and can try it out yourself via the demo that released recently.

Walmart Preorder Bonus for Princess Peach: Showtime!

The first of these preorder bonuses for the Princess Peach game comes from Walmart where those who buy Princess Peach: Showtime! early can get a two-piece scrunchie set. In the game, Princess Peach is able to take on different "roles" like a swordfighter, pastry chef, detective, and other personas. One of the scrunchies appears to show Princess Peach dressed up in her various roles' outfits while the other looks like it has the symbols for some of those roles.

Unless you're planning on using the hair scrunchies yourself or are just a very big Princess Peach fan looking to round out your collection, this definitely isn't the most compelling preorder bonus, but the others might look better by comparison.

Best Buy Preorder Bonus for Princess Peach: Showtime!

Compared to the somewhat collectible, somewhat functional nature of Walmart's preorder bonus for Princess Peach: Showtime!, the one from Best Buy is much more traditional as far as collectibles go. It's an acrylic stand featuring Princess Peach taking on her Swordfighter Peach role that she uses to dodge enemies and respond with counterattacks. Opposite that acrylic Peach figure is the logo for the game.

In Princess Peach: Showtime!, the game's story centers around a performance at the Sparkle Theater being crashed by the Sour Bunch, so there's a theatrical theme going on throughout the game. The collectible acrylic stand from Best Buy leans into that idea by resembling a stage-like setup.

Target Preorder Bonus for Princess Peach: Showtime!

Last but certainly not least is Target's bonus for Princess Peach: Showtime! buyers. If you get the Nintendo Switch game from Target, you'll probably get a cup featuring some of the artwork from the game.

This bonus is a bit atypical for a number of reasons, however. For one, it's technically not a preorder bonus. As confirmed in the weekly ad for Target, this deal is only for in-store buyers, though it's unclear if you can preorder the game and pick it up in-store or if you have to go in and buy it to get the collectible. It's also a "while supplies last" deal, so if they run out or your Target never had any in the first place, you're out of luck.

Aside from the question of how big this cup actually is, it's also worth pointing out that, if the graphic in the Target ad is accurate, it features the older key art for the game. That art for Princess Peach: Showtime! was updated months ago to alter Peach's expression, but depending on where you look, you'll still see some retailers using the old artwork. If this cup does use the old art, collectors will have a relic of artwork that technically won't make it to shelves.