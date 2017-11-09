Project CARS 2 PlayStation 4 Review – The Runner-Up Role

The racing market for this holiday season is heating up so much, it's practically an oven set to explore. Microsoft's Forza Motorsport 7 is easily a contender for game of the year, with its breathtaking presentation and superb control set-up; and Gran Turismo Sport from Sony isn't looking like a slouch either, with all sorts of racing goods to partake in. But before those two games, there was Project CARS 2, which crept onto the scene just in time for the holiday rush, promising an even bigger experience than the first game – and that's saying a lot, considering that Slightly Mad Studios provided a solid effort for its first time out the gate with a new franchise. For the most part, it's come through, with a game that features exquisite car models, a beautiful frame rate and all sorts of tuning that you can do for each race. It's definitely a sim driver's dream. That said, it seems to be kind of limited to those that appreciate a good, hardcore simulation game. And that could unfairly shut out those looking to just take a leisurely drive. When it comes to control, Project CARS 2 demands attention. You'll need to turn on some assists and understand the behavior of the AI in order to get the most out of each race, and remember that it's a sim – there's no Ridge Racer style drifting here. Fans get that, though, and for them, the game caters to their every need, with each race delivering the goods on serious, no-nonsense "winning is the only thing" style of racing. Add to that LiveTrack 3.0, a feature that actually lends itself to track design and conditions to keep the realism intact. No argument here – when it rains or snows, you can see the care that's gone into it, and the time you need to take to avoid sliding into a wall. It's a neat bit of technology.

Not Quite a Dream Ride However, it all seems a bit frustrating. The game can be too demanding in places, and unless you're some kind of bad-ass expert on driving, you could run into problems. The game leaves no room for error, making you pay the price of hitting a wall if you take a corner too fast, or going up against the AI and becoming frustrated when they get the better of a collision. Every time. That's not really how it works. Even with all the assists in the world – and Project CARS 2 has quite a few – I could still feel the slight imperfections of the driving system. Granted, I approached it more like a rookie, wanting to see if the game would provide leniency on the casual fans being introduced to it for the first time. Alas, I didn't find it. Now, again, if you're a sim driver, this game will provide a meaty challenge. Between tweaking things in the race and settings for your assists and all that – not to mention a competent (maybe too much) AI, you'll be right at home. But I wish Slightly Mad took the approach that Microsoft did, making the settings worthwhile so it'd be more accommodating to the newbies. As it stands, they'll get frustrated more than they should. That's a shame, because the rest of the game is incredibly stacked. Along with a career mode, you can take Project CARS 2 wherever you like with quick races, online races and a number of other options. You'll find that the online competition is very good, especially if you really want to get the most from your driving skills – but, sigh, there's that thing about shutting out the newbies again. There are also different race types as well, including IndyCar, WRC and so much more, so if you feel like going off-road or even managing what you can do in a little go-kart, you have the options available. And each car does feel weighty when it comes to getting around, which is a nice touch. At least Slightly Mad understands what goes into the performance of a vehicle. prevnext