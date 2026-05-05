2 Classic PS1 Games Are Officially Getting New Remakes This Month

A pair of classic PS1 games that were released across 1996 and 1997 are officially set to get new remakes that will launch in mere weeks. With PlayStation as a whole having recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, the brand has been around long enough for games that were released on the original PS1 console to have become highly sought-after on modern platforms. This has resulted in countless ports, remasters, and even remakes of various PS1 games coming about at a higher clip over the past few years. Now, this trend is set to continue once again with a pair of PlayStation titles that helped popularize the puzzle genre.

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Announced today by developer Cyan Worlds, it was revealed that remakes of Myst and Riven will soon be making their way to consoles. Originally released on PC in 1993, Myst is a hugely popular puzzle title that is widely considered one of the best games in its genre ever created. Myst proved to be so popular that it was followed by its sequel, Riven, which went on to be quite successful in its own right. While both games were predominantly associated with PC platforms, those on consoles were most familiar with the duology thanks to the ports that were released on PS1.

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Luckily, PlayStation fans (and Xbox users as well) will soon be able to dive back into Myst and Riven with the release of these new remakes on consoles. Both titles will be coming to PS5 for the first time on May 19th at a cost of $34.99, while Riven alone (Myst is already on the platform) will be launching on Xbox Series X/S on the same date. Best of all, Myst and Riven will take advantage of Sony’s virtual reality headset, as each game will be compatible with PlayStation VR2 for PS5. Additionally, those on PS5 Pro will be able to take advantage of some new graphical improvements and optimizations that Cyan has created for the console.

While it’s great to see these new versions of Myst and Riven finally landing on PS5 and Xbox, their release isn’t necessarily a surprising one. Earlier this year, both games leaked on PSN, as trophy lists for the pair were unveiled ahead of a formal announcement. Since this time, fans have simply been waiting for a formal confirmation that Myst and Riven would be coming to new platforms. Now, that reveal has finally come about, and as luck would have it, those interested in picking up these remakes won’t have to wait very long at all.

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