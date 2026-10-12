Forgotten PS2 Game Now Available on PS5 for $2.39

An often-forgotten PS2 game is now available on PS5 and the PlayStation Store for $2.39. The same is also true of PS4, as the game is available on both PlayStation consoles. It is worth noting, though, that the PS2 game is available for free with the PS Plus Premium catalog, so some PS5 and PS4 users may already have access to the game from yesteryear without needing to purchase. Every other PlayStation user interested in the game, an Indiana Jones game, should grab it before October 22 when it reverts to its normal price. In the meantime, this is the lowest price the PS2 game has ever been available on the PlayStation Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following a series not seen since the PS2 returning with a new stealth release on the PlayStation Store, the digital PlayStation storefront now also has Artificial Mind & Movement and LucasArts’ 2009 action-adventure game, Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings. This 2009 release is often forgotten because it was a late PS2 release. By the time it came out, the PS3 had been out for three years. And when the game was initially announced in 2005, it was announced for PS3. At some point during development, it abandoned the newer Sony console in favor of the older one.

Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores in the 50s and 60s, which is another reason it is often forgotten. This isn’t to say it didn’t resonate at all. After all, it is an Indiana Jones game, so there was an audience for it, and there still is an audience for it, but both of these audiences could be bigger if the game was better. That said, for those with nostalgia for it or huge Indiana Jones fans, now is a great time to add it to your PlayStation library as it’s unlikely to get much cheaper on the PlayStation Store than this, as seldom do PS2 classics get this cheap, let alone cheaper.

Play video

Still Relevant in 2026

Outside of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in 2024, there haven’t been many Indiana Jones games since this one in 2009, which does make it more relevant, even all these years later, because if you want to play an Indiana Jones game, you aren’t exactly spoiled for choice.

In the game, you embark on a new and original story where players must set on a perilous journey around the world to find the staff of Moses. To achieve your goal, you will need to master the whip. Meanwhile, one thing that makes the game unique is that nearly all objects in the environment can be used, either as a weapon or a tool. This is a feature you rarely saw back then, and you still rarely see.

Those who decide to check out the PS2 classic on PS5 or PS4 should expect a runtime of about 5 to 7 hours, with the limited variance coming down mostly to playstyle and skill level.