PS4 Exclusive Dreams Gets A Lot More Colourful With New Screenshots

When the PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams was unveiled, many instantly thought of the newest title as calming and lulling with its surreal colour schemes and art style. After the official reveal went down, the team over at Media Molecule released even more screenshots to show off the charming nature of the new exclusive.

The screenshots below show off different aspects to the game: the beautiful, relaxing side – and the grittier “real” side. Both look uniquely charming and have us wanting to know more about the upcoming title. The trailer above gave some good insight as to what the Dreams has to offer, and looking at the additional screenshots make it even more intriguing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, there is no release date at this time other than it is planned for a 2018 launch. The studio directors also hosted a panel at 12:30 PM PT on December 9th, with a Saturday meet up for 7 PM PT. This will allow interested fans to ask whatever questions they may have about the colourful new game! To learn more, check out the official website right here.

More about the game:

Dreams is a space where you go to play and experience the dreams of Media Molecule and our community. It’s also a space in which to create your own dreams, whether they’re games, art, films, music or anything in-between and beyond.