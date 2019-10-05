Demo For Big Upcoming PS4 Exclusive Leaves the PlayStation Store After Today

After today, a free demo for a big upcoming PS4 exclusive will no longer be available on the PlayStation Store. More specifically, the recently released demo of the upcoming remake of MediEvil, which is hitting PlayStation 4 later this month, will be pulled, meaning you will no longer be able to download it, even if it’s in your library. That’s right, unless it’s downloaded to your hard drive, you won’t be able to play the demo after today. So, if you want a free slice of the upcoming PS4 exclusive, make sure to download the game before the end of the night.

For those that don’t know: the demo comes packing the first two levels of the game, and allows players to carry over their progress to the final game if they chose to buy it. That said, it’s unclear if trophies are attached to the demo. Some demos let you earn trophies from the game proper, but others don’t. Whatever the case, not only does the demo let you hack, slash, and blunder through The Graveyard and Dan’s Crypt — the first two levels of the game — but it has some exclusive content. More specifically, there’s an exclusive helmet in the demo that makes the life of the protagonist Sir Daniel “more difficult.” You can only get the helmet — which carries over into the final game — in the demo. According to PlayStation, there will be no other way to earn the helmet.

True to its name, the MediEvil Short-Lived Demo is about to give up the ghost. Grab it by October 6 before it rests in peace: https://t.co/QfKkiNlKNv pic.twitter.com/NuK857nh7Y — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 5, 2019

MediEvil Remake is set to release on October 25 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. It will cost $30.

“Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque, a slightly-inept (and long dead) knight accidentally resurrected by his greatest enemy, the evil sorcerer Zarok,” reads an official pitch of the game. “With a second chance to foil his greatest foe, Dan will once again set out to save the kingdom of Gallowmere and earn his place as a true hero.”