Digimon Fans Have New Free RPG to Play Starting Next Week

It seems like only yesterday when Digimon fans were excitedly jumping into Digimon Story: Time Stranger. And yet, we’ve already got another new Digimon RPG to look forward to in the form of Digimon Up. This free mobile RPG was revealed earlier this year with a vague 2026 launch window. Now, just a day after dropping a series of exciting new gameplay screenshots, Digimon Up finally has a confirmed release date. And it’s way sooner than I expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new message from developer Kimi-P, Digimon Up revealed it will officially release on Wednesday, July 15th. That’s just one week from today for those counting (and I know I am). The game is a free-to-play mobile RPG that lets you step into the shoes of a custom-created Digidestined. You’ll raise, train, and battle your own Digimon team. With the release date finally set, we don’t have long to wait before we’ll be able to jump in on iOS and Android.

Digimon Up Brings a Free Digimon RPG to Mobile This July

Since it was first revealed, I’ve been pretty excited to see more from Digimon Up. It’s nice to have an option to bring Digimon on the go, like we’ve been able to do with Pokemon for so long. Details about the exact gameplay loop have been pretty scarce, but yesterday’s reveal gave us some more insight. Now, Kimi-P has announced the July 15th release date, so we’ll soon be able to try it out for ourselves. You can check out the special release date announcement in the Twitter post below:

🎊 Digimon UP is releasing on July 15th (UTC) 🎊



Check out the latest video from Kimi-P!



And don't forget, there is still time to pre-register:

App Store：https://t.co/wv3AXbvzOr

Google Play：https://t.co/UDrm1CG03J#DigimonUP #Digimon pic.twitter.com/XDxuXvUvgA — DIGIMON UP (@Digimon_up_en) July 8, 2026

At its core, this is a monster-taming RPG where you’ll raise a Partner Digimon from a Digi Egg onwards. It will feature familiar Digimon raising mechanics, including feeding your team Digi-Meat to get random boosts and training to improve specific stats. It has an adorable pixel art style and will feature several fan-favorite Digimon as Support Digimon alongside your main Partner. The game will also incorporate your own Digivice and cards from the Digimon Trading Card Game, though it’s not yet entirely clear how that will play into things.

Image courtesy of Toei Animation and Bandai Namco

Digimon Up is a free-to-play mobile game, which means it will no doubt include monetization features. We don’t yet have a super clear picture on what this will look like. However, the game’s pre-registration campaign is live and will continue through launch next week. The rewards give us a bit of a hint as to what monetization will look like, as an in-game currency called DigiEmeralds is included. I’m guessing these will be used to unlock new Support Digimon and cosmetics.

If you’re as excited to check out this new mobile twist on the Digimon franchise as I am, mark July 15th on your calendars. And if you haven’t yet, you can still pre-register to unlock rewards when you jump in on release day. Digimon Up will be available for iOS and Android devices at launch. A PC port has not yet been announced.

Are you going to join me in checking out Digimon Up at launch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!